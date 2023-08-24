BRICS Joint Statement: 10 Key Points on Multilateralism, Peace, Growth, and Development

In a historic gathering in the city of Johannesburg, the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa convened the two-day BRICS Summit. Held from August 22 to 24, the summit focused on the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism," which saw the inclusion of six new nations in its fold including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Here are the 10 key points mentioned in the Johannesburg Declaration that was adopted on the second day of the summit:

Partnership for Inclusive Multilateralism

The BRICS leaders expressed concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures, which are incompatible with the principles of the Charter of the UN and produce negative effects notably in the developing world.

The BRICS leaders called for greater representation of emerging markets and developing countries, in international organizations and multilateral fora in which they play an important role.

The bloc supported a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the aspirations of developing countries.

Fostering Environment of Peace and Development

The leaders expressed concern about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world. We stress their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises.

“We recall our national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the UNSC and UNGA. We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, including the AfricanLeaders Peace Mission and the proposed path for peace," the joint statement read.

BRICS reiterated the need to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with international law, and stressed the importance of preserving the JCPOA and the UNSCR 2231 to international non-proliferation as well as wider peace and stability and hope for relevant parties to restore the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA at an early date.

Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth