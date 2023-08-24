BRICS Summit: PM Modi Discusses Border Concerns With Chinese President, Stresses on Peace and Normalisation of Ties

On the sidelines of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) leaders’ press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a brief exchange of words with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Before the conference commenced, both leaders were captured sharing a short conversation before taking their respective seats.

Interestingly, a previous encounter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi took place during the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.