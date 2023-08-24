BRICS Summit: PM Modi Discusses Border Concerns With Chinese President, Stresses on Peace and Normalisation of Ties

Curated By: News Desk
BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi called on all BRICS countries to support for inclusion of African Union in the G20. Addressing at 15th BRICS summit, PM Modi proposed cooperation in the areas of Space exploration, education & technology, skill mapping and traditional medicine. PM addressed BRICS Africa Outreach forum and the extended format of BRICS+ nation on Thursday, where leaders from about 40 countries will participate. He will also have bilateral meetings with leaders from the participating countries. PM will leave for his next destination, Greece, late on Thursday night.
During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s concerns along the Western sector. The Prime Minister underscored that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas, as well as the respectful adherence to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), are essential for the normalisation of the Indian-China relationship.
PM Narendra Modi in a tweet said, he had a “wonderful meeting" with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. “I am glad that Iran will be joining BRICS. Discussed ways to deepen trade and cultural cooperation between India and Iran," the tweet said.
PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Iran President Ebrahim Raisi. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties including in areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity, and counter-terrorism. They agreed to fast track infrastructure cooperation, including Chabahar project. They also exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan" the MEA said.
PM Modi Held talks with Senegal President Macky Sall on the sideliens of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. “India considers Senegal to be a valued developmental partner. We discussed sectors like energy, infrastructure, defence and more in our meeting," PM Modi said in a tweet. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said President Sall congratulated PM Modi for the success of Chandrayaan 3’s landing on the moon surface.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan mission, terming it as a moment of pride and inspiration for Ethiopia and the Global South. “Discussions covered ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership & capacity building, trade & investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages," Bagchi said in another post.
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet said, “A productive meeting between PM Narendra Modi and PM Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. PM congratulated PM Abiy Ahmed Ali on Ethiopia’s membership of BRICS. PM Abiy Ahmed Ali appreciated India’s support for Ethiopia to join the BRICS family."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Yesterday, India’s Chandrayaan made a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole. This accomplishment is significant not only for India but also for the entire world. The selected landing site by India has been previously unexplored and poses challenging terrain. This achievement stands as a testament to the success of scientific endeavors and the dedication of scientists. The overwhelming greetings we have received from across the globe prompt me to express gratitude on behalf of my nation, its scientists, and all our citizens.
PM Modi welcomed six new members of BRICS - Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The six countries have been invited to become full members of BRICS, effective from January 1, 2024.
The Prime Minister emphasized that India holds a significant regard for its relationship with South Africa, highlighting the opening of 16 new consulates in the country. The Prime Minister also mentioned that India is SA’s fourth largest trade partner.
On the sidelines of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) leaders’ press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a brief exchange of words with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Before the conference commenced, both leaders were captured sharing a short conversation before taking their respective seats.
Interestingly, a previous encounter between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi took place during the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022.
While speaking at BRICS, Xi Jinping remarked: “I extend my congratulations to the President of South Africa for the successful conduct of the BRICS Summit. Additionally, we have officially endorsed the BRICS resolution, and it’s important to note that this expansion of membership holds historical significance."
PM Modi congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for conducting BRICS summit successfully. many positive outcomes have come out of the summit, PM Modi said, adding that coming of new members will make it strong, and many countries around global will have confidence on multipolar world.
During a speech at BRICS summit, PM Modi said the addition of new members will enhance its strength, instilling confidence in a multipolar world among numerous countries worldwide.
Six additional countries — Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE — will join the BRICS coalition, a bloc dedicated to advocating for the interests of the “Global South". The discourse surrounding the enlargement of the BRICS alliance—consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—emerged as the central topic during the three-day summit held in Johannesburg. Although all existing BRICS members have openly endorsed the notion of broadening the five-nation alliance, reports have indicated the presence of disparities among the leaders regarding the extent and pace of this expansion.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend to a line-up of events in Greece, here’s a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Indian Embassy in Greece. This statue was unveiled by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday, using a pre-recorded speech took a swing at the West for the sanctions imposed on Russia. According to a TOI report, he termed these sanctions to be ‘illegitimate’ and also threatened the UK that its grain exports will be cut off permanently.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address said, “We are committed to making India the third-largest economy in the next few years."
“At G20 it is our responsibility to build confidence in international trade & investments. We must build resilient & inclusive global value chains that can withstand future shocks," he added.
In a X post, the G20 India congratulated ISRO for achieving the success of Chandrayaan-3. The post said, “Under India’s #G20 Presidency, ISRO leads the Space Economy Leaders’ Meeting (SELM), a forum under G20 to encourage discussions on the ever increasing contribution of Space activities and partnerships in the growth of the global economy, while ensuring sustainability of the outer space."
In his virtual address at the G20 Meeting of Trade and Investment Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “MSME account for 60 to 70 per cent of employment & contribute 50 per cent of the global GDP. They need our continuous support. Their empowerment translates to societal empowerment. For us, MSME means maximum support to Micro Small & Medium Enterprises…"
Addressing the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that, “This region is known for its dynamic & enterprising people. Throughout history, trade has led to an exchange of ideas, cultures & technologies. It has brought people closer."
“Trade & globalisation have lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty. We see global optimism & confidence in the Indian economy. India is seen as a combination of openness, opportunities & options," he added.
Speaking at the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises play a crucial role in the global economy & need continuous support…These enterprises are the backbone of our economies driving innovation, creating jobs & contributing significantly to overall economic growth…"
At the BRICS Summit banquet dinner in Johannesburg yesterday, several global leaders congratulated PM Modi for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3.
Prime Minister Modi’s schedule for Thursday as per Indian Standard Time (IST):
12:30 pm- Session 1: BRICS Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue
2 pm-3:15 pm: Bilateral Meetings
3:30 pm: Luncheon hosted by SA President
5 pm: Session 2 : BRICS Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue
5:45 pm-8:30 pm: Bilateral Meetings
9:55 pm: Meeting with prominent personalities
11:15 pm: Departure from Johannesburg
PM Modi will leave for his next destination of Greece, late on Thursday. He will have multiple high level engagements during his stay there. He will also hold bilateral summit level talks with prime minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, will address BRICS Africa Outreach forum and the extended format of BRICS+ nation where leaders from about 40 countries will participate. He is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with leaders from the participating parties.
PM Modi Calls on BRICS Countries to Support Inclusion of African Union in G20
Addressing a session at the 15th BRICS Summit, PM Modi called on all the BRICS Ccountries to support the inclusion of African Union in the G20.
PM Modi also proposed cooperation in the areas of space exploration, education and technology, skill mapping and traditional medicine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India supports the expansion of the multilateral forum BRICS while addressing the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.
“India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also shared five suggestions to BRICS leaders at the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg, South Africa. “BRICS will be Breaking Barriers, Revitalising Economies, Inspiring Innovations, Creating Opportunities and Shaping Futures," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a new standard for global leaders when he showed respect for the Indian tricolour on a global stage.
PM Modi was attending the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit and was being guided to his position by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At the stage where the global leaders were gathering, respective national flags were placed on the floor to denote the standing position where each leader was expected to stand.
PM Modi immediately spotted the national flag on the floor and immediately bent down picked it up and put it in his jacket’s pocket. READ MORE