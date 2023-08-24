'India's Modi Out of This World': PM, Brazil Prez Read Front-page Headline Amid Chandrayaan-3 Success Cheers

“India’s Modi out of this world," read the headline of a South African newspaper in a photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi reading the article alongside Brazil’s President at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, a day after Chandrayaan-3’s historic touchdown near the south pole of the Moon.

In a picture of the leaders reading the article on South Africa’s ‘The Star’ newspaper was posted by the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: “This morning at the BRICS Summit."

PM Modi received congratulations from various leaders on the success of Chandrayaan 3 during bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Chandrayaan-3 A Moment of Pride: Ethiopia

Ethopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali felicitated Prime Minister Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, terming it as a moment of pride and inspiration for Ethiopia and the Global South.

The statement came after Modi met the the African leader moments after leaders of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) announced that six countries: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will join the grouping on January 1, 2024 as new members.

Congratulating PM Ali on Ethiopia joining BRICS, Modi said they discussed ways to boost ties in sectors like trade, defence among others.

An official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders held “productive talks" and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in areas like parliamentary contacts, development partnership and capacity building, trade and investment, defence, ICT, agriculture, skilling of youth and people-to-people linkages.

Chandrayaan 3 Inspiration for Global South: Senegal

The Prime Minister also held talks with Senegal President Macky Sall in Johannesburg. “India considers Senegal to be a valued developmental partner. We discussed sectors like energy, infrastructure, defence and more in our meeting," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Senegal President congratulated PM Modi on the success of Chandrayaan mission and said that it is an inspiration for the Global South, according to a statement by the MEA. He appreciated PM’s leadership in advocating priorities of the developing world, it added.

President Sall also thanked PM for India’s efforts for AU’s permanent membership of the G20. “The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like trade & investment, defence and security, energy, mining, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, railways, capacity building, culture and people to people ties," it said.

PM Modi congratulated Iran on joining the BRICS family during his meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. The Iranian President thanked PM for India’s support in achieving this outcome and congratulated Modi on the success of Chandrayaan mission.

As per a MEA statement, the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, energy, connectivity and counter-terrorism. “They agreed to fast track infrastructure cooperation, including Chabahar project. They also exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan," it said.

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi also congratulated PM Modi on Chandrayaan’s success during their meeting in the sidelines of the summit. President Nyusi also appreciated India’s initiative for G20 permanent membership of AU.

“The two leaders discussed ways to take forward cooperation on a broad range of areas including parliamentary contacts, defence, counter terrorism, energy, mining, health, trade & investment, capacity building, maritime cooperation and people to people relations," the MEA said.

PM Thanks World Leaders

Prime Minister Modi has thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said science has made it possible for India to reach a difficult terrain on the moon

“Since yesterday I have been receiving congratulatory messages from everyone. Worldover, this achievement is not seen as a success limited to one country, but of the entire humanity. It is a matter of pride for all of us. This is an opportunity to congratulate Indian scientists on behalf of the entire world," he said in brief remarks at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

“The soft landing at the south pole is not only a big achievement for India but for the scientific community of the world. There have been no attempts to land in the area that India had targeted. India’s attempt has been successful. Science has been able to take us to difficult terrain. This itself is a big achievement of science and scientists," Modi said.