BRICS Summit: PM Modi Calls Chandrayaan-3's Landing on Moon's Surface A 'Success of Mankind'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the success of Chandrayaan-3 was not only significant for India but also for the “mankind" during his address at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

India scripted history on Wednesday after its ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), successfully touched down on the lunar surface. The feat has earned India the distinction of being the first nation ever to land on the southern pole of the Moon.

“It is a matter of pride for us that this success is being accepted not as a limited success of one country but as a significant success of mankind," he said

Advertisement

Noting that the selected landing has been previously unexplored and poses challenging terrain, PM Modi said, “This achievement stands as a testament to the success of scientific endeavors and the dedication of scientists. The overwhelming greetings we have received from across the globe prompt me to express gratitude on behalf of my nation, its scientists and all our citizens."

BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue

During the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue sessions, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s dedication to the Global South and said New Delhi stands as a trusted and close partner of Africa in its journey towards becoming a global powerhouse under the ‘Agenda 2063’.

In his address to prominent leaders from the African continent and BRICS nations in Johannesburg, Modi identified counter-terrorism, food and energy security, resilient supply chains, climate action and cyber security as mutual areas of interest.

Advertisement

The ‘Agenda 2063’ represents the African Union’s blueprint for economic development spanning 50 years, launched in 2013.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India consistently prioritises the enhancement of capacity and the development of infrastructure for African nations. “From Latin America to Central Asia; from West Asia to South-East Asia, from Indo-Pacific to Indo-Atlantic, India sees all countries as one family," Modi said.

Advertisement

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning the whole world is one family, has been the basis of our lifestyle for thousands of years. This is also the motto of our G-20 presidency," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the term ‘Global South’ holds more than just diplomatic significance and pointed out the shared history of opposing colonialism and apartheid. “It was on the soil of Africa that Mahatma Gandhi used powerful methods of non-violence and peaceful resistance," Modi said, adding Gandhi’s thoughts and ideas influenced notable leaders like Nelson Mandela

Advertisement

“It is on this strong foundation of history that we are reshaping our modern relations," he said.

Modi also highlighted key facets of India-Africa ties and noted that India currently ranks as Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner and fifth-largest investor. He also said India is collaborating with African nations in the fight against terrorism and piracy.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister further discussed India’s support during challenging times, citing the supply of food items and vaccines to multiple countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Now we are also working on joint manufacturing of Covid and other vaccines with African countries," he said.

“The BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue sessions were productive. Got the opportunity to interact with leaders from Africa and reiterate India’s commitment to supporting African nations in order to further global prosperity," he later said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India is eager to offer its experiences and capabilities to the African nations.

BRICS Expands Membership to Six Countries

PM Modi, during his address at the end of the three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Modi said inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members will give the grouping new momentum and energy.

In his media statement in presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Modi said India has always fully supported the expansion of the BRICS membership.

The new member nations will become part of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) with effect from January 1, 2024.

The Prime Minister said that India holds the belief that the inclusion of new members will enhance BRICS as an organisational and invigorate shared endeavours. He stated that this decision would additionally bolster the faith of many countries in the multipolar world order.

“Other countries which have also expressed their desire to join BRICS, India will also contribute to building a consensus for joining them as partner countries," he said.

Modi further said the expansion and modernisation of BRICS convey a message that global institutions should adapt to the evolving circumstances of the times. He added that this initiative could potentially serve as a model for reforming other 20th-century-established global institutions.

Modi expressed contentment that joint efforts have formulated guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures for expansion. “And on the basis of these, we have agreed to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the UAE into BRICS," Modi said.

The Prime Minister congratulated the leaders and citizens of these nations, stating that their inclusion will infuse fresh momentum and vigour into the cooperation.

He underscored India’s profound and historical ties with all these nations and expressed optimism that BRICS will introduce new dimensions to bilateral collaboration.

The President of South Africa conveyed that an agreement has been achieved regarding the “guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures" of the ongoing discussion on BRICS expansion. He highlighted that consensus has been reached for the initial phase of this expansion process, with more phases to ensue.