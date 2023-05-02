Trends :Bilawal Bhutto ZardariSCO MeetingTrump Sexual AssaultSCO LiveUS Child Labour
Home » World » British Paraglider Arrested After Mid-air Collision Leaves Skydiver Dead in Turkey

British Paraglider Arrested After Mid-air Collision Leaves Skydiver Dead in Turkey

Thomas Aitken, 45, was arrested by police after 30-year-old Orkut Baysal died and 45-year-old Andac Unsal was injured

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 18:34 IST

New Delhi, India

30-year-old Orkut Baysal died in the mid-air disaster. (Credits: Newsflash)
30-year-old Orkut Baysal died in the mid-air disaster. (Credits: Newsflash)

A British man has been arrested in Turkey after a fatal mid-air collision with two other skydivers sending the two plummeting onto a hotel roof.

Thomas Aitken, 45, was arrested by police after 30-year-old Orkut Baysal died and 45-year-old Andac Unsal was injured.

The mid-air disaster happened during windy conditions in Turkey’s Fethiye district, in the province of Mugla.

The collision happened when Orkut and Andac, both from Turkey, were reportedly performing a tandem flight at the same time Aitken was carrying out a solo jump, Metro reported.

During the descent, the two parachutes became entangled during descent at just 20 metres off the ground. The skydivers crashed into a hotel roof, landing on the edge of a swimming pool.

Advertisement

The paragliders were rushed to a hospital but Baysal died of multiple injuries while Aitken and Unsal were injured.

RELATED NEWS

Police said that they are investigating the cause of the collision and whether there was negligence from those involved.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 18:34 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 18:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About