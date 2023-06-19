Cabin Crew Undergoes Surgery After Severe Turbulence Hits British Airways Flight; Plane Forced to Return

Trends :PM Modi US VisitMusk-Modi MeetGrand Welcome in New YorkWhite House on IndiaSajid Mir
Data from Flight Aware showed the British Airways flight had been in the air for almost three hours when it turned back to Singapore

Curated By: Majid Alam

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 13:20 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Severe air turbulence has risen 50 percent in the past 40 years. (Photo: Wikipedia)
A British Airways flight enroute to London was forced to turn back when it ran into severe turbulence at 30,000 feet, leaving crew members injured.

The flight from Singapore Changi enroute London Heathrow Airport on Friday encountered severe turbulence over the Bay of Bengal, injuring five flight attendants.

The turbulence severely injured one flight attendant, who had to underwent surgery on her ankle from injuries sustained on the flight. Another crew member suffered an ankle dislocation.

“From nowhere, the plane was shaking as it suddenly dropped five feet and rose again in uncomfortable jerked motions. There were screams from the passengers and great upset spread through the cabins," an eyewitness told The Sun.

Data from Flight Aware showed the Boeing 777 had been in the air for almost three hours when it turned around. The flight BA12 left Changi Airport at 11:16 am (London Time) on Friday and landed back in Singapore at about 4 am on Friday after turning back.

The British Airways representative apologised to customers for the delay and said they are looking after the crew as the flight experienced rare turbulence.

“Safety is always our priority and we’re looking after our crew after one of our flights experienced a rare episode of severe turbulence. Our highly trained team on board reassured customers and the aircraft returned to Singapore as a precaution," a British Airways spokesperson said.

“We’ve apologised to customers for the delay to their flight and provided them with hotel accommodation and information on their consumer rights. We’re rebooking customers onto the next available flights with us and other airlines," the spokesperson added.

31-year-old Jade Crosland, who was also in the British Airways flight, said she “fell out of the sky" during the flight.

“It was caused by a pocket of cold air, which can happen, and you can’t detect it on a radar. So they obviously can detect changes in temperature and turbulence. Normally, they can pre-anticipate it, but this specific air bubble can’t be detected. So we just flew straight through it," Crosland told The Independent.

    • Though pilots use monitoring systems to track turbulence, but clear-air turbulence is less predictable and harder to spot.

    Severe air turbulence has risen 50 percent in the past four decades, according to reports, with many blaming the climate change for the phenomenon.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 13:20 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 13:20 IST
