Home » World » Pakistan: 5 Rescued, 3 Trapped As Cable Car Gets Stuck Mid-way at 1,200 Ft | WATCH

Pakistan: 5 Rescued, 3 Trapped As Cable Car Gets Stuck Mid-way at 1,200 Ft | WATCH

At least six children and two adults were trapped over a deep valley inside a cable car in a remote, mountainous part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province even as rescue operations are underway

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 23:46 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Image shows a Pakistan Army personal hanging from the helicopter to rescue people stuck in the cable car. (Twitter/@PyramidPointAcc)
Five children have been rescued, even as another child and two adults remain trapped inside the cable car after it stopped mid-way and dangled over a deep valley in Pakistan on Tuesday. Rescue operations have now been suspended for the day.

The cable broke at the height of up to 1,200 feet, as some children were using it to cross the Allai valley to get to school. The incident took place at 7 am local time in a remote and hilly part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a purported video showing the stuck cable car, a helicopter can be seen flying near it, as anxious locals gather on both sides of the valley.

A Pakistan Army helicopter was seen circulating near the gondola hanging over a deep ravine.

The people continued to be stuck for several hours, and the rescue by a military helicopter has reportedly started its operation. The incident took place at 7 am local time.

“It has been nearly five hours since we are stuck mid-air. The situation is so bad that one man has already fainted," a man stuck in the cable car told Geo News by phone.

“A helicopter arrived, but left without conducting any operations," he added.

Residents used loudspeakers of the local mosque to alert the neighbourhood across the valley.

The children were teenage boys and girls and studied at the government high school Battangi Pashto, the Headmaster Ali Asghar Khan told news agency AFP over the phone.

“The school is located in a mountainous area and there are no safe crossings, so it’s common to use the chairlift," Khan added.

Till now, nearly 500 people have gathered, including the parents of the children stuck in the cable, to see the rescue.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 14:48 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 23:46 IST
