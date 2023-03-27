California Dem Ro Khanna Will Not Run for Senate, Endorses Barbara Lee's Bid

California Democratic Party and House of Representative member Ro Khanna announced on Sunday that he will not be running for Senate next year.

The Indian-American will endorse fellow California House of Representative Barbara Lee’s campaign to replace retiring California Democratic Party senator Dianne Feinstein in the US Senate.

Dianne Feinstein has served as a US Senator from California since 1992 and is the oldest sitting senator.

Khanna revealed that he will be backing Lee during news broadcaster CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ programme. “I have concluded that despite a lot of enthusiasm from Bernie folks, the best place, the most exciting place for me to serve as a progressive is in the House of Representatives," Khanna was quoted as saying by CNN.

A close ally of Vermont’s independent senator Bernie Sanders, Khanna, praised Lee for being a “strong anti-war senator" and a “unique voice" while pointing out that, if elected, Lee would be filling up the role of being an African American woman in the current United States Senate.

Carol Moseley Braun was the first African-American woman elected to the Senate in 1993.

“We don’t have a single African American woman in the United States Senate. She would fill that role. She’ll be the only candidate from Northern California and she’s going to consolidate a lot of progressives. The other two are formidable candidates, but I think Barbara is going to be very, very strong," Khanna further added.

The other two candidates that Khanna was referring to are his colleagues from the Democratic Party and the House of Representatives Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, who are also running for Feinstein’s Senate seat.

According to a report by Politico in January, Ro Khanna was considering a presidential run in 2028, but a challenge to Joe Biden in 2024 was also on the cards.

The reports surfaced after Khanna’s retained veteran Democrat officials and paid an Iowa firm. When the report was published he did not rule out running for Senate.

Barbara Lee has represented California’s 13th district in the House of Representatives since 1998 and is famous for being the only member of Congress to vote against authorization of military action after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Schiff represents California’s 28th district in the House and led the House’s impeachment inquiry against former US president Trump.

Katie Porter represents California’s 45th district in the House and is a former consumer protection attorney.

