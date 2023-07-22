Can Conduct Our Own Ops in Afghanistan, Says US. Does it Mean Relief for Pak from TTP?

The US State Department said it retains the ability to conduct its own operations in the Afghanistan region despite the promises made by the Taliban regime. “We retain the ability to conduct our own operations in the region to ensure that, regardless of any promises that the Taliban makes and regardless of their relative ability or willingness to uphold them, that we retain the right to protect American interests," Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, said.

The comments made by Miller were in response to a question on the rise in the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan killing civilians and security forces. Pakistan is concerned that Afghanistan’s Taliban regime is not keeping its promises and its soil is being used for terrorism, citing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) attacks on law enforcement personnel and civilians.

Moreover, the Afghanistan’s Taliban government shot back earlier this month at Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif when he raised the issue of terrorism and how Taliban was flouting the agreements it made during the signing of the Doha Accords where it promised to prevent terrorism emanating from its soil.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told BBC Pashto that the outfit did not sign the Doha Peace Agreement with Pakistan.

“I will say that we will hold them to their commitments… I don’t want to express any amount of confidence or lack of confidence," Miller said when asked to what degree does he believe that the Taliban will stick to its promises made in the Doha Agreement.

The Doha Agreement also saw the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

The TTP continues its attacks on the Pakistani state and a fresh attack was reported last week at a military installation in Zhob, Balochistan. The attack led to the death of nine soldiers.

Following the attack the Pakistan Army’s media wing, ISPR, issued a statement, highlighting that there is presence of terrorist ‘safe havens’ in Afghanistan and urged Kabul to stop allowing terrorists to use their territory for attacking Pakistan.

Miller also commented on the upcoming Pakistan elections and said the US supports “the peaceful upholding of fundamental democratic principles such as free media, free speech, freedom of assembly".