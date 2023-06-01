Canada Launches Express Entry to Welcome Skilled Workers as Permanent Residents. Check Who's Eligible

Canada has launched a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents. The move will prioritize candidates with strong French language proficiency and work experience in key sectors.

The country has announced Express Entry, which is a category-based selection for Canada’s flagship economic immigration management system.

The Category-based selection will allow Canada to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability.

“Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program," a Canadian government statement.

The category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have the following:

A strong French language proficiency

Work experience in the following areas:

healthcare

science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors

transport

agriculture and agri-food

The statement further said that the details on the timing of invitations for the categories and how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks. However, it added that the first category-based invitations to apply are expected to be sent this summer.

Canada is aiming to address labour shortages and promote French language prominence in the minority communities outside Quebec.

Immigration is seen as vital for filling vacant positions and supporting economic growth by attracting skilled workers and professionals.

“In June 2022, the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French," the government statement said.

Immigration accounts for almost 100 percent of Canada’s labour force growth, helping to addresses labour shortages in key sectors.