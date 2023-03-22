Canadian authorities have started several investigations into the allegations of Chinese interference in Canada’s last two elections, accusations that Beijing denies.

Here are some investigations by Canada on the issue:

SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR PROBE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 15 appointed David Johnston, a veteran former official, as a special rapporteur to investigate alleged election interference by China, fulfilling an earlier commitment.

The independent special investigator will have power to make recommendations on foreign interference including a public inquiry, Trudeau said. Johnston, 81, served from 2010 to 2017 as Canada’s governor general, the personal representative of Queen Elizabeth, the then head of state.

PARLIAMENTARY PANEL PROBE

Trudeau has also asked lawmakers in the parliament’s national security watchdog to start a probe. The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians will report its findings to parliament.

NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCIES’ THREAT-HANDLING PROBE

The Canadian prime minister has asked another oversight agency, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, to conduct a review of how Canada’s national security agencies handled the threat of foreign interference in Canada’s elections, especially "around the flow of information from national security agencies to decision makers." The agency will also report its findings to parliament.

POLICE PROBE INTO MEDIA LEAKS

Police said they were investigating media reports that cited secret intelligence, alleging Chinese interfere in Canada’s elections, for potential violations of information security laws. The police has indicated its probe is targeted only on the information leaks and not on the allegations of Chinese interference.

The Security of Information Act, which was previously known as the Official Secrets Act, deals with protecting sensitive government information.

MEDIA LEAKS PROBE BY CANADA’S SPY AGENCY

Canadian Security Intelligence Service has said it and other domestic security partners were also investigating the sources of the media leaks.

