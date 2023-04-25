Canada-Wide Arrest Warrant for Indian-Origin Dharam Singh Dhaliwal for Murder

Canadian Police have issued a country-wide arrest warrant for Indian-origin man Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot in December.

In a statement, Peel Regional Police said Dhaliwal, who is 30 years old, intentionally went missing in September 2022 as part of a plan to murder Pawanpreet Kaur, who is from Brampton.

“Investigators from the Homicide Bureau have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in relation to an incident in Mississauga that led to the death of a woman in December 2022," the police said in a statement.

Dharam has been described as a South Asian male, 5’8", 170 lbs, and has a tattoo on his left hand. According to the police, Dharam Dhaliwal should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two family members of the suspect were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick, and charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact.

“On April 18, 2023, two family members were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick. Pritpal Dhaliwal, a 25-year-old man and Amarjit Dhaliwal, a 50-year-old woman were charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact," the police statement read.

In the statement, Peel Regional Police urged Dhaliwal to seek legal counsel and turn himself in, warning that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

“If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dharam Dhaliwal or has any further information that may assist with this investigation, please contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205," police said.

