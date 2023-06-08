Canada Wildfires: 100 Million Americans Under Pollution Alert, 600 US Firefighters Sent to Douse Fire

Millions of people in the US were under air quality alerts on Wednesday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires entered the county and left behind a hazy veil raising the Air Quality Index levels.

States across the east, including New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut, issued air quality alerts, with officials recommending that people limit outdoor activity. Schools across the US East Coast cancelled outdoor activities, commercial airline traffic was slowed and millions of Americans were urged to stay indoors.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has been moving south into the US since May. Hundreds of fires are burning in Canada, from the western provinces to Nova Scotia and Quebec in the east, where there are more than 150 active fires in a particularly fierce start to the summer season.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

- The air quality of New York city has deteriorated as smoke from the Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest, with data showing that the pollution level in the metropolitan city was highest among significant cities worldwide, even surpassing New Delhi. The air smelled like burning wood.

- More than 100 million people across America’s northeast, and extending west to Chicago and south to Atlanta, were under pollution warnings after the smoke drifted hundreds of miles from Canada.

- Apart from New York, strong smell of smoke, dark skies and breathlessness caught the attention of residents in other cities and towns from Maryland to New Hampshire, reporting low visibility and hazy skies.

- Some of the worst air quality levels were found in Delaware. Wilmington, Delaware, which is located about 24 miles southwest of Philadelphia, spiked an air quality index of 199, which is considered very unhealthy.

- US President Joe Biden said on Twitter that more than 600 firefighters along with other personnel and equipment had been sent to Canada to help battle the blazes.

- More than 11,000 people have already been evacuated in Quebec, and another 4,000 were expected to flee by the end of Wednesday, said the province’s Premier Francois Legault.

- New York City Major Eric Adams urged all residents on Tuesday night to limit outdoor activities this week. Adams said New York City public schools will remain open but not offer any outdoor activities on Wednesday".

- The poor air quality is likely to persist into the weekend, with a developing storm system expected to shift the smoke westward across the Great Lakes and deeper south, AccuWeather said.