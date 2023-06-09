Trends :Donald TrumpColombiaHindu Girl KidnappedHaneda AirportShehbaz Sharif
Canada Wildfires: New York's AQI Improves Marginally, Pollution Levels in US Worst Since 2006; Smoke Reaches Northen Europe

New York Pollution: The current status of New York Cty has been downgraded from “hazardous” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” as the smoke spreads further down south and west

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 14:15 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Light is reflected in the window of an office building in Times Square as Manhattan is shrouded in haze and smoke which drifted south from wildfires in Canada, in New York City. (REUTERS/Maye-E Wong)
Light is reflected in the window of an office building in Times Square as Manhattan is shrouded in haze and smoke which drifted south from wildfires in Canada, in New York City. (REUTERS/Maye-E Wong)

The US is experiencing its worst toxic air pollution in its recent recorded history after the wildfire smoke entered the country from Canada, researchers have said. New York, which is among the worst affected cities, has been exposed to levels of pollution more than five times above the national air quality standard.

The smoke emanating from the unprecedented forest fires caused Americans to suffer the worst day of average exposure to such pollution since 2006, The Guardian reported.

The plume of smoke darkened the skies over New York City and around the Northeast since Wednesday, making the air dangerous to breathe and disrupting life across the region.

Here are the latest updates in the Canada wildfires:

- The air quality index of New York improved significantly for the first time in three days as the city remained shrouded in orange haze.

- The current status of New York Cty has been downgraded from “hazardous" to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" as the smoke spreads further down south and west, The Independent reported.

- More than 111 million people in the United States were living under air quality alerts due to the fires, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday.

- The Air Quality Index in New York was more than 400 in some parts on Thursday, which is roughly 58 times the World Health Organization’s guidelines. The particulate matter in New York air hit around 195 micrograms, more than five times above the national air quality standard.

- There are currently over 400 wildfires burning throughout the provinces of Canada.

- Though the conditions are improving, but it isn’t expected to return to normal until the weekend.

- New York has set up around 300 emergency room visits for complaints about wheezing, asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder on Wednesday.

- The White House postponed an outdoor Pride event, although a parade and festival this weekend remain on course for now.

- The National Zoo meanwhile announced it would close “for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests."

    • - The fires sent plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina and northern Europe and parked clumps of air rated unhealthy or worse over the heavily populated Eastern Seaboard.

    - US President Joe Biden said hundreds of American firefighters and support personnel have been in Canada since May, and that he’d offered Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “any additional help Canada needs to rapidly accelerate the effort to put out these fires."

