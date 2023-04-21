Canadian Police Probing 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist at Toronto Airport

Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference.

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

