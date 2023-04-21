Trends :Sudan ClashesPakistanJapanKing Charles CoronationMyanmar
Canadian Police Probing 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist at Toronto Airport

Canadian Police Probing 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist at Toronto Airport

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening

April 21, 2023

Tornoto, Canada

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn announced the news of the theft at a press conference. (Source: News18/Representative image)
Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference.

($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

