Canadian Police Probing 20 Million Dollar Gold Heist at Toronto Airport

Canadian police on Thursday said they are investigating the theft of a C$20 million ($14.84 million) cargo of gold and other valuables that was stolen from a holding facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The cargo was reported missing on Monday after arriving on an aircraft early in the evening, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told a news conference.
($1 = 1.3476 Canadian dollars)
first published: April 21, 2023, 05:43 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 05:43 IST