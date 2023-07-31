Caretaker PM of Pakistan Should Be a 'Neutral' Person: Shehbaz Sharif Amid Reports of Strife

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday clarified his party’s stance on the appointment of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as the caretaker prime minister, stating that a neutral person would be selected to lead the interim set-up to make upcoming general polls in the crisis-marred country transparent.

His remarks came amid widespread reports about growing fissures between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the nomination of Dar as interim PM. The opposition is voicing reservations over a candidate linked to the “Sharif family."

“A neutral person should be appointed to this position so that no one could question the elections’ results," Shehbaz told Pakistan’s GEO News in an interview.

Contrary to media reports, the Pak Prime Minister appeared to be on the same page with his coalition partners who favoured a non-partisan politician to lead the country. “I assure you there will be a very efficient interim government at the Centre," he added.

As the current government’s tenure is approaching its conclusion next month on August 14, the Pakistan Election Commission is expected to announce the date for the next general election. There is a possibility that the government may dissolve the National Assembly before the end of the tenure.

According to a report by Pakistan media reports, the coalition is presently in discussions with various stakeholders, including the military, to address the mounting concerns prevailing in Pakistan.

Earlier, it was reported that former Pakistani PM and PML-N party supremo Nawaz Sharif was considering nominating Ishaq Dar as the interim PM. In response, the PML-N had engaged with other stakeholders, including the influential military, to address PPP’s reservations.

Both parties advocate for a politician to lead the caretaker government to prevent any delays in the upcoming elections. According to reports, Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in Dubai, is in talks with PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Amidst this uncertainty, Shehbaz stated that he had no intentions of delaying the elections, even regarding the issue of the new census. He emphasised that if the notification for the new census is issued, it would be the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to handle it.