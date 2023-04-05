Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed to Death in US' San Francisco, No Arrests Made So Far

Tech executive Bob Lee, who created the mobile payment service Cash App, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in San Francisco, California.

The tech mogul, who was the former chief technology officer of Square, was attacked in San Francisco’s downtown Rincon Hill neighbourhood at 2:35 am, according to the police.

Police said that they received the report of the stabbing at about 2:35 am on Tuesday and arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," San Francisco Police said in a statement.

“Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries," they added.

Bob Lee, 43, was the Chief Product Officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin since November 2021.

So far, no arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released any details of the suspect.

Many of Lee’s co-workers posted tributes on social media, with the company’s CEO calling him “an artist".

“Bob was like a brother to me. He came into my life like a fever dream and helped build Moby… Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist," Joshua Goldbard, founder of MobileCoin, said in a tweet.

“RIP to one of the realist most brilliant humans I’ve ever met," Joshua Charles said in a tweet.

