Charles to Wear Edward VI’s Coronation Robe for Crowning Ceremony

The Buckingham Palace released details about the coronation robes King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will wear during their coronation ceremony on May 6.

A report by the Independent said that the King and Queen of the UK will wear two robes each – the crimson Robes of State when they arrive for the ceremony and the purple Robes of Estate as they leave at the end of the ceremony.

The report also highlighted that these robes are steeped in tradition highlighting that the Robes of State and Estate that Charles will wear are nearly 90-year-old and belonged to his grandfather and was last worn in 1937 during George VI’s coronation.

The robe that Camilla will wear is the crimson Robe of State, which was made for Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, and has been conserved with adjustments.

The new purple velvet Robe of Estate has been hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. It features intricate embroidery of gold-work threads, bees, a beetle and a variety of flowers, paying homage to nature and the environment, which are themes that both the King and Queen Consort are known to appreciate.

The flower delphinium has been embroidered in honour of the King. The delphinium is also Camilla’s birth month flower. It also contains lilies of the valley in remembrance of Elizabeth II’s favorite bloom. The robe also features national emblems such as the rose, thistle, and shamrock, as well as myrtle, alchemilla mollis, maidenhair fern and cornflowers, symbolizing hope, love, comfort, purity, and tenderness, respectively.

The robe has been designed in purple velvet to match with King’s robe. The photos of the robe were released from the official account of the Royal Family on Instagram.

The full ensemble is set to be unveiled on the big day. Buckingham Palace has not disclosed how much the robe cost to make or how long it is.

Elizabeth II’s purple Robe of Estate was more than seven meters in length and decorated with a border of wheat ears and olive branches, symbolizing peace and plenty, and trimmed with ermine.

The conservation work on the King’s Robe of State has seen the Royal School of Needlework work on the crimson velvet and the robemakers Ede & Ravenscroft work on the lining and gold lace.

Ede & Ravenscroft has a robemaking and tailoring heritage that spans more than 330 years, having made garments for every British coronation since King William and Queen Mary’s in 1689.

