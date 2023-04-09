‘Chief Justice of Pakistan Guilty of Misconduct, Should be Removed from Office’: Local Lawyer in Reference

Amid the ongoing constitutional crisis, a reference was filed against the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Judicial Council by a local lawyer Raja Sabatin Khan stating that the Chief Justice had been found guilty of “misconduct" and should be immediately removed from office.

The complaint against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) was filed on the basis of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections case. According to the reference, the Supreme Court became controversial due to suo motu notice proceedings on delay in holding polls.

It also stated that it was common knowledge that the Chief Justice had appreciated grouping in the judiciary. The CJP constituted the bench keeping in mind the grouping so that the decision could be reached by majority, it added.

Advertisement

Even lawyers’ bodies are divided over the issue with the KP Bar Council demanding the CJP’s resignation and the Supreme Court Bar Association showing support for him. According to media reports, the Pakistan Bar Council is still silent in the matter.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government on Friday had also demanded that the CJP step down after it raised questions over his impartiality. The demand was put forward by information and broadcasting minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at a press conference following a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) in Islamabad.

The minister said the CJP had become controversial and should resign. The demand came after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the “minority" verdict of a three-member SC bench on the Punjab province elections and made it binding on Prime Minister Sharif and his cabinet not to implement the ruling.

Read all the Latest India News here