Chile Confirms First Case of Bird Flu in Human, Patient in Stable Condition

Chilean health authorities noted the virus can be transmitted from birds or marine mammals to humans, but there is no known human-to-human transmission

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 16:05 IST

Santiago, Chile

Dogs are seen next to dead chickens inside a pit at a poultry farm, in Rancagua, Chile March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Chile has detected the first case of bird flu in a human, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

The bird flu was detected in a 53-year-old man, who is from coastal city of Tocopilla, presented severe influenza symptoms, the ministry said in a statement. It added that the patient was in stable condition, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the government is also investigating the source of contagion as well as others who were in contact with the patient.

The South American has reported cases of the H5N1 bird flu since late last year in wild animals.

Recent cases in industrial farms caused the government to halt poultry exports. Earlier this month, a poultry company infected with the virus culled some 40,000 birds.

Industrial cases have also been detected in Argentina, but Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of poultry, remains free of the contagion.

Chilean health authorities noted the virus can be transmitted from birds or marine mammals to humans, but there is no known human-to-human transmission.

“The health protocols for the management of this disease were activated and the corresponding samples were taken for analysis by the Institute of Public Health, which confirmed it is avian influenza," the health ministry reportedly said.

Earlier this year, Ecuador confirmed its first case of human transmission of bid flu in a nine-year-old girl. Global health officials have said risk of transmission between humans is low, but vaccine makers have been preparing bird flu shots for humans “just in case."

According to reports, there have been several reports of H5N1 bird flu outbreaks around the world in recent weeks. China reported a case of H5N1 infection in a woman from Jiangsu province and shortly after, two people in Cambodia were infected with an older variant of H5N1.

