China Accuses Government Employee of Spying for CIA, 2nd US Espionage Case in a Month

China on Monday accused a government employee of spying for the United States, the second incident of espionage it has announced in a month. Beijing implemented a revised anti-espionage law last month that gives authorities more power than ever to punish what they deem to be threats to national security.

The case announced Monday, which is still under investigation, involves a 39-year-old named Hao who worked for an unspecified ministry, the Ministry of State Security (MSS) said in a statement. Hao was studying in Japan when he became acquainted with a US embassy employee during a visa application, and developed “a close relationship" with him, the ministry said.

The man then introduced Hao to another colleague, an operative of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who persuaded Hao to start spying for the US agency as he was about to return to China, it said. Hao signed a contract and received US training, before getting a job in government as per his instructions, according to the MSS.

Hao “made several secret contacts with CIA personnel within the country to provide intelligence and collect espionage funds" while working there, before he was found out, the ministry said.

Earlier in August, the MSS published details of what it said was a CIA espionage case involving a 52-year-old called Zeng who provided “core secret information" for money. Zeng had been sent to Italy to study, where he befriended a CIA agent stationed at the US embassy in Rome.