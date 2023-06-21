‘China and its Hegemonic Aspirations’: John Bolton on Big Challenge that Confronts India, US

How to deal with China and its “hegemonic aspirations" is among the big challenge that confronts India and the United States, believes John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor (NSA) of the US.

Bolton, who served under the previous Donald Trump administration said China is a large threat to the US and its friends around the world due to its “hegemonic aspirations."

“I think the big challenge that confronts India and the United States is how to deal with China. I think the view in the United States, shared to a large extent across party lines, is that China is a large threat to the US and its friends and allies around the world with its hegemonic aspirations, not just in Asia, but beyond," Bolton told news agency ANI.

“A lot is going to depend on how the countries in the region align with countries outside the region to deal with it, the two most important countries in that complex situation are India and the US. I think India’s interests lie in closer relations with the US and I hope that’s the view that Prime Minister Modi increasingly accepts," he added.

Advertisement

Bolton’s comments came on the day Modi arrived in the US for his first state visit, receiving a rousing welcome from members of the Indian-American community who cheered him and raised slogans in his favor.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Differing from Bolton’s statement, a top White House official said that Modi’s landmark trip is also not about Russia and China, “this big week" is about the India-US bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference, John Kirby, the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, clarified that the visit aims to enhance the bilateral relationship on its own foundation.

“It’s not about forcing or coercing or trying to convince Prime Minister Modi or the Indian government to do something different. It’s about focusing on where we are in this relationship and making it more important, more robust, more cooperative going forward," Kirby was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Read More: PM Modi’s US Visit Not About Russia or China, This Big Week is About Bilateral Ties: White House

On the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US, PM Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington.

In his departure statement, Modi said this “special invitation" from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

Advertisement

The prime minister noted that President Biden and he have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. “This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," Modi said.

Noting that the US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties, Modi said that during his visit, he will address a joint session of the US Congress at the invitation of the Congressional leadership.

Advertisement

“Strong people-to-people linkages have been instrumental in developing the trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indian-American community that represents the best of our societies," he said.

“I will also meet some of the leading CEOs to discuss opportunities for elevating our trade and investment relationship and for building resilient global supply chains," Modi said.

Read More: Meeting with CEOs, Yoga Day: A Look at PM Modi’s Itinerary on Day 1 of US State Visit

Modi will also meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.