China Backs Russia in 'Protecting National Stability' in Wake of Short-Lived Wagner Uprising

China on Sunday said it supported Russia in “protecting national stability", in Beijing’s first official remarks on a short-lived armed uprising led by the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“As a friendly neighbour and a new era comprehensive strategic cooperative partner, China supports Russia in protecting national stability and achieving development and prosperity," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The issue was Russia’s “internal affair", the ministry added.

Beijing had until late Sunday refrained from commenting on the weekend’s turmoil in Russia, which saw the mutiny’s leader agree to go into exile after President Vladimir Putin was forced to accept an amnesty deal.

Advertisement

On Sunday, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

The two diplomats discussed “China-Russia relations," Beijing said, as well as “international and regional issues of common concern".

In its readout of the talks, Moscow said Beijing had “expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country."

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, with their strategic partnership growing closer since the invasion of Ukraine.