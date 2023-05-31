China Backs Serbia amid Rising Tensions in the Balkans between Serbs and Kosovars

China threw its weight behind Serbia as tensions remained high in Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanian-majority. “We urge NATO to respect relevant country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and truly contribute to peace in the region," Mao Ning, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said.

“China supports Serbia’s effort to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposes unilateral actions by the temporary institutions in Pristina and calls on it to perform its duty of establishing an association/community of Serb majority municipalities," Ning was quoted as saying by state-run Global Times.

It should be noted that China, Russia and Spain, Slovakia, Cyprus, Romania, and Greece (members of the EU) do not recognise Kosovo. India also does not recognise Kosovo.

The Global Times in its report remained critical of NATO and said the institution “pretends" to be a peacekeeping force but it is actually the one who fans the flames.

The Kosovo War was fought in 1999 between forces of former Yugoslavia and ethnic Albanian militias backed by NATO. The war led to deaths on both sides and displaced over a million people. Several war crimes were committed and the rifts between the Serbs, Albanians, Kosovars and other communities that were created still persist.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia flared once again due to a clash between law enforcement officials and ethnic Serbs in the country’s northern region.

A police officer was “slightly wounded" and a police car was damaged after armed men fired guns from a vehicle in the village of Serbovc, Zvecan commune, 50 kilometres north of the capital, Pristina, news agency Associated Press reported earlier this week.

After the Kosovo Albanian police officer sustained injuries, the police increased their presence in the four ethnic Serb-dominated communes in the north.

The clashes erupted also after the primary political party in the region, the Serbian List, urged the Serb community to abstain from voting in the elections and advised their candidates not to participate, effectively allowing unopposed participation of ethnically Albanian candidates.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said there was a “threatening campaign orchestrated by Belgrade" and carried out through intimidation, pressure and criminal groups.

Following the conclusion of the elections, officials reported a significantly low turnout of approximately 1,567 voters in the four municipalities, accounting for a turnout of 3.5%.

The successful boycott in the majority Serb regions resulted in this severely decreased participation.

In Zvecan, where the population is around 16,800, predominantly consisting of ethnic Serbs, the newly-elected Albanian mayor won with just over 100 votes, sparking concerns about the legitimacy of his victory.

During a confrontation at the municipal office in Zvecan, ethnic Serb demonstrators resorted to violent means, hurling Molotov cocktails at NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) troops and striking their riot shields with batons.

As the peacekeepers tried to maintain order, 30 of their personnel, belonging to Italian and Hungarian contingents, sustained injuries.

(with inputs from Associated Press and CNN)