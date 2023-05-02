China Calls for Representation for Developing Countries in UNSC Reforms, Silent on India's Inclusion

China has maintained its stance on the UN Security Council reforms, saying there should be more representation for developing countries, especially the small and medium countries, but avoided a direct response to India and other countries’ call for its expansion and their inclusion.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee met Tareq M A M Albanai and Alexander Marschik, co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms, in Beijing on Saturday and outlined China’s stand on the reorganisation of the top organ of the world body.

China is one of the five veto-wielding members of the 15-member UNSC along with France, Russia, the UK and the US.

The remaining 10 members are elected as non-permanent members for two-year terms and do not have veto powers.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.

In his interactions with the IGN representatives, Wang said in the reform of the Security Council, efforts should be made to uphold fairness and justice, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, give more small and medium-sized countries the opportunity to participate in decision-making and correct historical injustices against Africa in particular.

It is hoped that the co-chairs will guide all parties to remove disturbances and build consensus so that the reform process of the Security Council will be widely recognised by the international community and the results will stand the test of history, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

On April 25, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj while speaking at the UNSC said India is right in demanding a major course correction of the UN’s top body when the world’s largest democracy is kept out of the global decision-making.

Kamboj questioned whether the international community can practise “multilateralism effectively" in the 21st century through a body that celebrates the principle “to the victor belong the spoils" privileged more than three generations ago.

How much longer will we keep decorating effective multilateralism with the intent of reforming multilateralism with only words and mere lip service? she asked.

China has been maintaining a vague stand on the UNSC reforms over the years without making any concrete proposals.

The G-4 countries — Brazil, Germany, India and Japan — are supporting each other’s bids for permanent seats on the 15-member UNSC On calls for broad-basing the UNSC by including India, China in the past called for a packaged solution with a broad consensus.

India’s bid for a permanent seat in the UNSC has received broad support from the US, the UK, France and Russia.

