Trends :France StabbingNew York PollutionBiden-Sunak MeetDonald TrumpUkraine Dam Collapse
Home » World » 'Stop Creating Obstacles to...': China Denies Operating Secret Police Stations in UK

'Stop Creating Obstacles to...': China Denies Operating Secret Police Stations in UK

UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said Tuesday the government had told the Chinese embassy to shut the stations after the human rights group Safeguard Defenders published a report on their existence in the United Kingdom

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 22:44 IST

Beijing, China

Beijing's embassy in the United Kingdom denied the report, warning against 'false accusations' made by the media. (Representative image/AFP)
Beijing's embassy in the United Kingdom denied the report, warning against 'false accusations' made by the media. (Representative image/AFP)

China vehemently denied on Wednesday the existence of secret police stations in the United Kingdom, following an order by London to close them down.

UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said Tuesday the government had told the Chinese embassy to shut the stations after the human rights group Safeguard Defenders published a report on their existence in the United Kingdom.

According to the report, the stations were set up to provide administrative services but were also used “to monitor and harass diaspora communities and, in some cases, to coerce people to return to China outside of legitimate channels", Tugendhat told parliament in a statement.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular news briefing on Wednesday: “There are simply no so-called secret police stations."

Advertisement

“China urges the UK to respect the facts, stop hyped-up exaggeration and smearing China, and stop creating obstacles to China-UK relations," he said.

“China has always strictly abided by international law and respected the judicial sovereignty of all countries."

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The UK Foreign Office “told the Chinese embassy that any functions related to such ‘police service stations’ in the UK are unacceptable and that they must not operate in any form", Tugendhat said Tuesday.

    Beijing’s embassy in the United Kingdom denied the report, warning against “false accusations" made by the media.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 22:42 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 22:44 IST
    Read More