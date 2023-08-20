Trends :PM Modi BRICSPM Modi DiplomacyIndia ClubTrump SurrendersVivek Ramaswamy
Home » World » China Deploys Hundreds of Satellites Over Australia to Monitor Malabar Exercise

China Deploys Hundreds of Satellites Over Australia to Monitor Malabar Exercise

China's satellite surveillance of Malabar military exercises revealed. ABC News exposes comprehensive monitoring ongoing Malabar drills off Sydney

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 11:27 IST

Canberra, Australia

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sails in formation during exercise Malabar 2018 in Philippine Sea, June 15, 2018. Picture taken on June 15, 2018. (Reuters File Photo)
China has deployed hundreds of satellites over Australia to gather intelligence on the Malabar military exercises involving the United States, India, and Japan. Commercial space data obtained by ABC News reveals Beijing’s comprehensive surveillance during the recently concluded “Exercise Talisman Sabre" and the ongoing “Malabar Exercise" naval drills off Sydney.

The 26th edition of the Malabar naval exercise is underway along the coast of Sydney, Australia. Hosted by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the exercise includes participation from the naval forces of India, the US, Japan, and Australia. Originating in 1992 as a bilateral maritime exercise between India and the US, Malabar has evolved over time.

Since the commencement of Exercise Malabar on August 10, hundreds of smaller low-orbit satellites (LEOs) have conducted thousands of flights at significantly reduced altitudes over Australia. The ABC report highlights their focus on monitoring warship maneuvers near Sydney Harbour.

“We’ve collected optical surveillance data on Chinese satellites observing Earth during the Talisman Sabre and Malabar exercises, showing significant ground activity," said James Bennett from Canberra-based defense company EOS Space Systems, as quoted by the Australian broadcaster. “Over 300 satellites have surveyed ground-based activities, with over 3,000 flights since the start of the Malabar exercise centered around Sydney Harbour," added Dr. Bennett.

Australian Defence Department has refrained from disclosing specifics about its monitoring and risk mitigation strategies in response to the Chinese satellite presence over the country.

A defense spokesperson conveyed that the Australian Defense Force (ADF) diligently implements measures to protect the information security of Australian and participating forces. The spokesperson further noted that the Defence Department engages in monitoring satellite movements as part of broader efforts to raise awareness about activities within the space domain.

China has a history of monitoring the Malabar Exercise. In 2007, China reportedly dispatched a spy ship to observe activities in the Indian Ocean, and in 2014, similar activity occurred in the Bay of Bengal.

    • Beijing has not officially commented on these reports, yet experts suggest China views the Malabar Exercise as a challenge to its Indo-Pacific interests. The exercise is perceived as a means for the participating countries to enhance coordination and interoperability, potentially countering Chinese assertiveness in the region.

