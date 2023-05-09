Trends :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » World » China Foreign Minister Says Top Priority to Prevent Accidents with US

    China Foreign Minister Says Top Priority to Prevent Accidents with US

    Qin's discussions with Nicholas Burns in Beijing are one of the highest level meetings since Washington shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the US

    Advertisement

    Published By: Rohit

    AFP

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 01:08 IST

    Beijing, China

    Qin told Burns that relations between the two countries were of great significance, but that a series of erroneous words and deeds by the US side has undermined their progress. (AFP File Photo)
    Qin told Burns that relations between the two countries were of great significance, but that a series of erroneous words and deeds by the US side has undermined their progress. (AFP File Photo)

    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with the US ambassador on Monday, Beijing said, during which he said the “top priority" was to stabilise relations between the rival powers.

    Qin’s discussions with Nicholas Burns in Beijing are one of the highest-level meetings between the two countries since Washington shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon over the United States in early February.

    The incident led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly call off a rare trip to China.

    According to Chinese state media, Qin told Burns: “The top priority is to stabilise China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents from occurring between China and the United States.

    Advertisement

    “This should be the basic consensus between the two countries and is also the bottom line that must be upheld when dealing with state-to-state relations, especially ties between two major countries."

    Qin told Burns that relations between the two countries were of “great significance", but that “a series of erroneous words and deeds by the US side" has undermined their progress since Chinese President Xi Jinping met US counterpart Joe Biden in Bali last November.

    RELATED NEWS

    State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said that Burns spoke to Qin “about the areas where our two countries can cooperate, such as addressing the challenge of the climate crisis", improving global health and addressing shipments of fentanyl drugs.

    “Maintaining open lines of communication with the PRC has been a key tenet of our approach, as it relates to this very complicated bilateral relationship," Patel told reporters in Washington, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

    Qin headed to Europe on Monday, where he will meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French counterpart Catherine Colonna, before travelling to Norway.

    Advertisement

    Read all the Latest News here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: May 09, 2023, 01:08 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 01:08 IST
    Read More