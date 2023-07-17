China GDP Growth Falls Short of Expectations, Youth Unemployment Reaches New High

The Chinese economy expanded 6.3% in the second quarter on a yearly basis, falling short of market expectations, data shared by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed.

Consumer confidence in China eroded due to sinking property prices and export demand was limp. A Reuters survey predicted China to grow by 7.3% but growth slowed to 0.8% only exceeding the expected growth rate of 0.5%.

The Chinese economy grew by 5.5% for the first six months.

The reports have sparked concern among economists and finance ministers with the Australian treasurer Jim Chalmers saying that the global economy is in a precarious position, according to a report by the Guardian.

“The global economy is in a pretty precarious place right now. The Americans are proving to be resilient, the Chinese economy has shown some worrying signs, Europe’s in recession and others as well," Chalmers said.

The Guardian report pointed out that the trade sector in China suffered as it fell by 6% as Chinese exports dropped to just $280bn and imports also shrank by 2.6%.

These are important indicators because China is crucial for the supply of essential goods like electric vehicles to aircraft and renewable energy plants.

Youth Unemployment

China also recorded a new high in youth unemployment. The jobless rates of 16 to 24 year olds in urban areas rose to 21.3% in June.

There are now expectations that authorities will announce new measures to boost the economy, the BBC said in a separate report.

Retail sales and housing investment were particularly hit leading to the weak performance of the Chinese economy.

At least 11.58 million university graduates will enter the Chinese job market this year.

The rate of unemployment among the youth has been climbing for months now.