China Is Drilling Another 10,000 Metre Hole to Find Ultra-Deep Reserves of Natural Gas

China is drilling another 10,000-metre hole in the ground, this time in Sichuan province, as it seeks ultra-deep reserves of natural gas, news agency Bloomberg said in a report.

The drilling began on Thursday supervised by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). The group began drilling the Shendi Chuanke 1 Well in Sichuan and they plan to reach a depth of 10,520 metres, the news agency said citing the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The second-such drilling project within a span of two months is likely to raise eyebrows as China began drilling a 10,000-metre (32,808 feet) hole into the Earth’s crust in June.

Chinese authorities at the time said that the deepest ever borehole that they are digging in the nation’s oil-rich Xinjiang region is experimental in nature and for the purpose of knowing the Earth’s internal structure and testing its drilling technologies.

The narrow shaft into the ground in Xinjiang will penetrate through more than 10 continental strata, also known as, layers of rock, and then reach the cretaceous system in the Earth’s crust, which contains rocks dating back to 145 million years.

Our planet Earth’s land assembled into two continents, Laurasia in the north and Gondwana in the south, marking the beginning of the Cretaceous Era.

Sichuan province is home to pandas, spectacular mountain ranges and also China’s largest shale gas reserves. The difficult and rugged terrain coupled with complicated underground geology has led to limited success for China’s state-owned oil giants who are trying to unearth the potential.