6 Killed, One Injured in China Kindergarten Stabbing, Accused Arrested

Six people have been killed and one injured in a kindergarten stabbing in China’s south-eastern Guangdong province.

A 25-year-old man with the surname Wu has been arrested by the police. However, the Chinese authorities have not revealed details about the identities and age of the victims, nor the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

The incident occurred on Monday at 07:40 local time and the man was arrested at 08:00.

A video, published by government-run Sanxiang Metropolis Daily, shows a tall, thin man with his hands pinned to his back being shoved into a police car.

Advertisement

The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students, according to AFP.

Other videos shot by passersby claiming to show the crime scene were swiftly removed from video-sharing platform Douyin and Twitter-like Weibo.

There has been a spate of stabbings in recent years despite China strictly prohibiting citizens from owning firearms.