China Lodges Complaints Over Camp David Statement by US, South Korea, Japan

China said Monday it had lodged complaints over a statement released at a first-of-its-kind summit of the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan in which they criticised Beijing’s “aggressive behaviour". The United States’ Joe Biden hosted the summit — described as launching a “new chapter" of close, three-way security cooperation — at the presidential retreat Camp David.

In a joint statement on Friday, the three leaders said they opposed the “dangerous and aggressive behaviour" of China in maritime disputes in the East and South China Sea. Beijing hit back on Monday, saying the leaders had “smeared and attacked China on Taiwan-related and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately sowed discord between China and its neighbours".

It also expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has lodged solemn representations with relevant parties", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.