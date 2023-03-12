Home » World » China Names US-sanctioned General Li Shangfu as New Defence Minister

China Names US-sanctioned General Li Shangfu as New Defence Minister

Li has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia’s main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport

Curated By: Rohit

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 12:33 IST

Beijing, China

Zhang Youxia (C), newly-elected Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, swears an oath with Central Military Commission members He Weidong (L) and Li Shangfu (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Zhang Youxia (C), newly-elected Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, swears an oath with Central Military Commission members He Weidong (L) and Li Shangfu (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

China named Li Shangfu, a US-sanctioned general, as its new defence minister on Sunday.

Li has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia’s main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, Reuters reported

His appointment was confirmed on Sunday after the rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination by Premier Li Qiang for the new cabinet.

These appointments come as the Biden administration looks to restore military dialogue and communications that soured as Beijing reacted angrily to last year’s visit to Taiwan by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday secured an unprecedented third term as the head of the state and began the second decade of his rule.

Xi was also unanimously named head of the Central Military Commission that commands the party’s military wing, the 2 million-member People’s Liberation Army, according to the Associated Press.

first published: March 12, 2023, 12:31 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 12:33 IST
