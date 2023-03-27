China skipped participating in a G20 meeting held in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The meeting was attended by over 100 international delegates, including the US.

The delegates also visited the local legislative assembly as part of the meeting. China doesn’t recognise India’s sovereignty over Arunachala and claims the area as a part of South Tibet.

“There is no delegation from China. Around 100 delegates, representing the G20 countries, besides Indian delegates, arrived in the capital city on Saturday for a two-day programme," a senior state official said, according to the Economic Times.

The report said that it is not yet known whether China lodged an official protest with India against the meeting. Beijing has so far been supportive of India’s G20 presidency.

The event in Arunachal Pradesh was part of the 200 meetings scheduled in over 50 major cities across India. The theme of the G20 meeting in Itanagar was ‘Research, innovation initiative, gathering’, and was organised by the state science and technology department, the report said.

Earlier this month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang visited India for G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

After assuming the G20 presidency last year, India said it will take the G20 to all corners of the country. The UN ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the meetings will take place in all the 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

India will be hosting a G20 meeting on culture in Jammu and Kashmir in May, according to Times of India. However, Pakistan has been lobbying China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to stop India from hosting the meeting in Srinagar.

Islamabad sees any proposal for a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir as designed to seek “international legitimacy" and said last year that the member states should be “fully cognisant of the imperatives of law and justice" and reject it.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an inter-governmental forum comprising Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

