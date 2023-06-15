Trends :Russia-UkraineBiden GaffeGreece Refugee DisasterFox NewsBoris Johnson
China Youth Unemployment Rises to Record 20.8% in May: Official Data

The unemployment rate for Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 rose to 20.8 percent, up from what was already a record 20.4 percent in April

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:40 IST

Beijing, China

The photo taken on August 26, 2022 shows a woman using her phone during a job fair in Beijing. (Credits: AFP)
The photo taken on August 26, 2022 shows a woman using her phone during a job fair in Beijing. (Credits: AFP)

China on Thursday reported a series of weak economic indicators, with youth unemployment hitting a record high for the second consecutive month as the economy’s post-Covid growth spurt fades.

The unemployment rate for Chinese between the ages of 16 and 24 rose to 20.8 percent, up from what was already a record 20.4 percent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Overall urban unemployment remained at 5.2 percent, the NBS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, industrial production rose 3.5 percent in May, down from 5.6 percent a month earlier, as factories gradually returned to full capacity.

Retail sales, the main indicator of household consumption, rose by 12.7 percent on-year compared with 18.4 percent a month earlier.

    • Weak domestic demand, despite near-zero inflation, is holding back China’s post-Covid recovery.

    “All the data points so far sent consistent signals that the economic momentum is weakening," Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note on Thursday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:40 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:40 IST
