China's Defence Minister Says 'Playing with Fire on Taiwan Issue Will End in...'

“Playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and vainly trying to ‘control China with Taiwan’ is bound to end in failure", China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu was quoted as saying by the Chinese state media. He made the remarks in a speech at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday. This comment comes as The Chinese defence minister is on a visit to Russia and Belarus from August 14-19.

While in Russia, Li attended an international security meeting and made a speech there. He spoke about China’s readiness to enhance strategic mutual trust in military security and engage in multifaceted cooperation is highlighted. The aim is to establish security collaboration platforms alongside other nations’ military forces to reinforce global security, he added.

During the Moscow conference, Li engaged in discussions with Sergei Shoigu, his Russian counterpart, regarding bilateral military relations and collaboration. Moreover, he held individual meetings with the defence department and armed forces leaders from various countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam.

During his visit to Belarus, he is scheduled to meet with Belarus’ head of state and military. He is also slated to visit military departments in Belarus.

China and Russia have strengthened military ties, conducting joint patrols and military exercises. The Chinese defence minister had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in April, vowing to strengthen military cooperation. In July, Li met with the head of Russia’s navy in Beijing.