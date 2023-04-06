Home » World » China's Xi Ready to Call Ukraine's Zelensky, Says French Diplomat

China's Xi Ready to Call Ukraine's Zelensky, Says French Diplomat

The French head of state meanwhile "pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine", added the diplomat, in the face of Western fears that Beijing could be mulling arms shipments to support Russia's war in Ukraine

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 18:28 IST

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File Image/Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File Image/Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday during talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he is ready to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when the time comes, according to a French diplomat who attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

About the Author

Arpita Raj

first published: April 06, 2023, 18:28 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 18:28 IST
