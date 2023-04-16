Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
Home » World » Chinese Defence Minister Hails 'Strong' Russia Ties in Putin Meeting

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu the ties between the two countries are exceptionally strong and exceed the military-political alliances that were formed during the Cold War era

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

“We have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era… They are very stable," he said in translated remarks broadcast on Russian TV.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

