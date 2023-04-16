Chinese Defence Minister Hails 'Strong' Russia Ties in Putin Meeting

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
“We have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era… They are very stable," he said in translated remarks broadcast on Russian TV.
Read all the Latest News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: April 16, 2023, 23:34 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 23:35 IST