Trends :Bastille Day ParadeIsraelImran KhanASEAN SummitNagorno-Karabakh
Home » World » Chinese Hackers Accessed Government Emails, Microsoft Says

Chinese Hackers Accessed Government Emails, Microsoft Says

The hacking group, which Microsoft dubbed Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to access webmail accounts running on the firm’s Outlook service

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Reuters

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 19:02 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Microsoft has not mentioned which organisations – or governments -had been affected by the digital intrusion. (File Photo)
Microsoft has not mentioned which organisations – or governments -had been affected by the digital intrusion. (File Photo)

Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organisations, including government agencies, in a sweeping cyberespionage campaign by a group which primarily targets entities in Western Europe, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

The hacking group, which Microsoft dubbed Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to access webmail accounts running on the firm’s Outlook service, Microsoft said in a statement on its website. The activity began in May.

"As with any observed nation-state actor activity, Microsoft has contacted all targeted or compromised organizations directly via their tenant admins and provided them with important information to help them investigate and respond," the statement added.

Microsoft did not say which organisations – or governments -had been affected by the digital intrusion.

Advertisement

White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement on Wednesday that an intrusion in Microsoft’s cloud security had "affected unclassified systems", without elaborating.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • "Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service," he added.

    China’s Embassy in London did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Beijing routinely denies that it engages in state-backed hacking campaigns.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 12, 2023, 19:02 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 19:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App