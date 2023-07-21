Chinese Hackers Breach Emails of US Envoy to Beijing, Nicholas Burns: Report

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns’ email account was breached by hackers with ties to Beijing in an espionage operation, according to an explosive report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday. It is believed that the cyberattack might have compromised hundreds of thousands of individual U.S. government emails.

The report also revealed that Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia, was among the victims of the broader spying operation recently disclosed by Microsoft, as stated by individuals familiar with the matter. When questioned about the alleged breach of the email accounts belonging to Ambassador Burns and Daniel Kritenbrink, the US State Department refrained from disclosing any specifics and confirmed that their probe was still underway.

Prior to the report’s publication in the WSJ, Kritenbrink faced inquiries during a congressional hearing on US-China policy. He was asked whether he could definitively exclude the possibility that his emails or those of his staff were targeted in the Microsoft hack. “I can’t comment on an investigation that’s underway being conducted by the FBI, but no, I will not rule it out," Kritenbrink said.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, along with Ambassador Burns and Kritenbrink are the only publicly identified victims of the espionage campaign. The cyberattack has led to a warning from Washington’s highest-ranking diplomat to his Chinese counterpart.

“China firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms. This position is consistent and clear," Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, said in an emailed response to news agency Reuters. “Identifying the source of cyber attacks is a complex technical issue. We hope that relevant sides will adopt a professional and responsible attitude … rather than make groundless speculations and allegations."

Last week, Microsoft disclosed that Chinese hackers exploited one of its digital keys and took advantage of a code vulnerability to gain unauthorised access to emails from various US government agencies and other clients. The company is yet to respond to a request for comment regarding the hacking report.

This security breach has raised concerns about Microsoft’s security practices, prompting officials and lawmakers to urge the Redmond, Washington-based company to offer its top level of digital auditing, known as logging, free of charge to all its customers.