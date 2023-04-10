Home » World » Chinese Man Jailed for 6 Months for Scaring 1,100 of His Neighbour's Chickens to Death

Chinese Man Jailed for 6 Months for Scaring 1,100 of His Neighbour's Chickens to Death

The accused used a flashlight which caused panic among the flock after which the birds crowded into a corner in fear and hundreds of them died in the ensuing crush

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 09:33 IST

Beijing, China

The Chinese authorities said that the 1,100 dead chickens were worth $2,015. (Credits: Shutterstock)
The Chinese authorities said that the 1,100 dead chickens were worth $2,015. (Credits: Shutterstock)

In a bizarre set of events in China, a man was sentenced to prison this week after a court found him guilty of scaring to death 1,100 chickens belonging to his neighbour.

The incident happened after the man, reported by his surname Gu, was having a feud with his neighbour, Zhong, after the latter cut down his trees without permission in April last year, CNN reported.

The feud intensified after which Gu sneaked into neighbour Zhong’s chicken farm during the night on more than one occasion.

According to the report, Gu used flashlight which caused panic among the flock after which the birds crowded into a corner in fear and hundreds of them died in the ensuing crush.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

When Gu trespassed into the neighbour’s property, 500 chickens died after being crushed. He was arrested and forced to pay a fine of 3,000 yuan ($436) to the neighbour making his resentment towards Zhong even more intense.

But the fine didn’t made him deter and he continued to seek revenge from the neighbour. He went to Zhong’s property for a second time and killed his 640 chickens.

The Hengyang court on Tuesday sentenced that Gu had intentionally caused “property loss" to Zhong. The authorities ruled that 1,100 dead chickens were estimated to be worth a total of 13,840 yuan ($2,015).

He was sentenced to serve six months in prison with one year of probation, a sentence it said took into account the remorse Gu had shown for his crime.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 10, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 09:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Blue Sparkly Figure-hugging Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week