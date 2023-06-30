Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » Chinese President Xi Jinping Will Attend SCO Heads of State Meet Next Week: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping Will Attend SCO Heads of State Meet Next Week: Report

Xi Jinping will attend the SCO Heads of State meeting on July 4, which is being held in a virtual format.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 10:55 IST

Beijing, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Heads of State meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Heads of State meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit which will take place in a virtual format next week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

“At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend via video conference in Beijing the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and deliver important remarks on July 4," Hua Chunying, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced, according to reports by news agency ANI and China-based Xinhua News Agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually chair the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting on July 4. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the two SCO Bodies - the Secretariat and the SCO RATS. Turkmenistan is invited to the meeting as the guest of the Chair.

Advertisement

Also attending the meeting are the heads of six international and regional organisations, namely, the UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA.

The theme for this year’s summit which is being held under India’s presidency is “Towards a SECURE SCO". Coined by Prime Minister Modi the acronym SECURE stands for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment.

“India has set up new pillars of cooperation under its Chairmanship - Startups and Innovation; Traditional Medicine; Digital Inclusion; Youth Empowerment; and Shared Buddhist Heritage. In addition, India has worked towards fostering greater people-to-people ties that celebrate the historical and civilizational bonds between our nations. These include the various socio-cultural events hosted by Varanasi under the framework of the first-ever SCO Cultural and Tourist Capital for 2022-23," a statement released by the SCO said.

The statement further added that India’s chairmanship of the SCO witnessed a period of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation between the member-states.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • During India’s presidency, a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 ministerial-level meetings were held. “India remains committed to playing a positive and constructive role in the organisation and looks forward to a successful SCO Summit as the culmination of its chairmanship," the statement said.

    The rotational presidency remains with India until September 2023.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 10:55 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 10:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App