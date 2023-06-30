Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Chinese Spy Balloon Did Not Gather Intelligence Over US: Pentagon

Ryder said the US "took steps to mitigate" intelligence collection by the balloon

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 03:40 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
The Chinese spy balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February did not collect intelligence as it flew across the United States, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“It’s been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

“Certainly the efforts we made contributed" to that, Ryder said, without further explanation.

The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew over the United States from Alaska in the northwest to South Carolina in the east from late January to early February this year, crossing above sensitive military installations and prompting concerns Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.

It was shot down on February 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military, which has been studying its contents since.

The incident sparked fresh strains in relations between Beijing and Washington, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelling a long-planned trip to China in February that had aimed to improve bilateral ties.

The US downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast. (Screengrab)

China had denied that the balloon was to collect intelligence, and said it had strayed off course in entering US airspace.

At the time a US official said the balloon had multiple antennas including an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.

“It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors," the official said.

Earlier this month, just ahead of Blinken’s rescheduled trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House played down the whole balloon incident.

    • “I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on," said President Joe Biden.

    “I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional," Biden said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 03:40 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 03:40 IST
