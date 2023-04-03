Home » World » Chinese Spy Balloon Gathered Intelligence on US Military Sites: Report

Chinese Spy Balloon Gathered Intelligence on US Military Sites: Report

The balloon, controlled by Beijing, was able to make multiple passes over some of the sites in February, at times flying in a figure-eight formation

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 18:28 IST

Washington, United States

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)

A Chinese balloon that flew across the United States was able to gather intelligence from several US military sites, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC News reported on Monday, citing two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official.

The balloon, controlled by Beijing, was able to make multiple passes over some of the sites in February, at times flying in a figure-eight formation, NBC cited the officials as saying.

"The intelligence China collected was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images," NBC cited the officials as saying.

U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment.

At the time, U.S. officials played down the balloon’s impact on national security.

The balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada early in February before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on President Joe Biden’s orders.

The Chinese balloon incident prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing and further strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 03, 2023, 18:28 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 18:28 IST
