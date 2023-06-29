Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » ‘Clear Dues’: Saudi Threatens to Clip Pak State Airline’s Wings, Warns of Ban on Hajj Flights

‘Clear Dues’: Saudi Threatens to Clip Pak State Airline’s Wings, Warns of Ban on Hajj Flights

The Saudi aviation body has threatened to halt all repatriation flights if Pakistan does not clear its dues.

Advertisement

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The highly-mismanaged PIA is also unable to clear its insurance dues, pending claims and other important dues as well. (Image: Reuters File)
The highly-mismanaged PIA is also unable to clear its insurance dues, pending claims and other important dues as well. (Image: Reuters File)

The Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) asked the Pakistani national airline, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to pay $48 million outstanding dues to avoid suspension of operations including Hajj flights.

The GACA also warned that the repatriation of the fifty thousand Hajj pilgrims will not commence until the payments are made. People familiar with the developments said that the revelations were made by finance minister Ishaq Dar during the economic coordination meeting chaired this week.

The highly mismanaged Pakistani state airlines may even close down as the ECC failed to release the PKR 22 billion pending claims on account of markup up to June 2023, releasing mere PKR 4 billion.

Advertisement

It was also revealed that AerCap, a lessor of the PIA, impounded its B-777 aircraft last month at Kuala Lumpur. It was released after the Pakistan government made the overdue payment and pleaded the PIA receipts through the International Air Transport Association (IATA) clearing house.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that a high-level committee chaired by the finance minister will work out the restructuring, reformation and revival of the PIA.

Aviation minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, planning minister Ahsan Iqbal, commerce minister Syed Naveed Qamar, special assistant to the PM and secretary aviation are the other members of the committee.

The PIA is also facing a lawsuit in the US from Willis Leasing over non-payment. To avoid any further adverse action, the PIA are removing and returning the two A-320 aircraft engines leased from them. PIA insurance broker Alliana also issued a termination notice and demanded overdue payments and said once insurance stops so will flight operations.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • The PIA’s IATA membership was also in peril as it did not pay outstanding dues to the tune of over $2.8 million. The last date for payment was June 21. The payment was done on June 23.

    Despite its hardships, the PIA has been also tasked to increase its fleet from 27 to 49, which the government hopes will also steer the airline out of the crisis.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Manoj GuptaManoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 12:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App