CNN-News18 Exclusive | ‘First Tackle Terror, Then Hold Polls’: Pak Army, Govt Reach Consensus at NSC Meet

The Pakistan National Security Committee (NSC) held a meeting on Friday where they decided to launch an “all-out comprehensive operation" on terror outfits threatening the nation’s stability before holding elections.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that the decision by the NSC could further shrink chances of elections in Punjab province. It should be noted that the Pakistan Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections to the Punjab province legislative assembly on May 14.

The military brass suggested that it will have to complete the military operation against terrorists and then it can provide security for the polls. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, interior minister Rana Sanaullah, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, finance minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, services chiefs and chief ministers.

The NSC approved a multi-pronged comprehensive operation with the support of the government to tackle terrorism and said it will embark on the mission with new resolve, determination and valour.

The plan was approved by the Prime Minister after the meeting and the government sought recommendations and the complete plan within 15-days. The NSC pledged to continue the operation till terrorism is eradicated from Pakistan.

The NSC pointed out that the recent wave of terror is due to lack of a well thought-out policy against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It also pointed to the practice of releasing dangerous terrorists of the TTP from jails and said that this showed there was “soft corner" for the banned outfit.

It also said that the public did not favour the policy.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that top military officials told the members present at the meeting that the army is “not in a position to provide security for the polls in the current wave of terror".

“We have been attacked badly in Peshawar and Karachi. The rising terrorism is a big challenge and our forces are engaged in multiple operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan," the person familiar added.

The officials also highlighted to the NSC that more than 400 security personnel have been killed in terrorist attacks in just three months of 2023 and it might be “disastrous" to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at this point of time.

The assembly was dissolved earlier this year and the Constitution of Pakistan mandates holding elections 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

However, the ECP said it would hold elections on October 8 following the surge in terror attacks in areas where Pakistan shares borders with Afghanistan and in northwestern areas of the country.

The Supreme Court’s order was not welcomed by the government.

The people familiar with the developments also suggested that a decision regarding postponing polls in Punjab province will be taken after filing a review petition in the Supreme Court or taking proposed legislative measures in the parliament and according to the security situation of the country.

