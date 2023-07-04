Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Cocaine Found at White House in Biden's Absence During Routine Check; Probe Underway

The incident occurred on Sunday in the West Wing, prompting a precautionary closure of the White House complex

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 01:21 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing. (AP Photo)
A suspicious substance found at the White House has been identified as cocaine, leading to an evacuation and emergency response by the US Secret Service.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the West Wing, prompting a precautionary closure of the White House complex.

The substance was discovered while President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David, a large country retreat for the President of the United States.

The District of Columbia Fire Department determined the item to be non-hazardous, but further evaluation and investigation are underway.

An unnamed official confirmed the positive cocaine test, Fox News reported.

A hazmat team responded to the discovery near 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, while Secret Service units blocked off surrounding roads.

The substance has been sent for additional testing. A probe is also underway into how the substance entered the White House.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," the Secret Service said.

    • (With AP inputs)

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 23:50 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 01:21 IST
