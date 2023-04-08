'Completely Baseless': US Rejects Espionage Charges Filed Against WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich

The White House on Friday rejected the espionage charges filed against jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich, reiterating that The Wall Street Journal reporter has never worked for the government.

“I have said it before and I will say it again: Evan Gershkovich is not a spy. He has never been a spy. He has never worked for the U.S. government," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Twitter post.

“These charges are completely baseless. He is an independent journalist employed by the Wall Street Journal. He and fellow American Paul Whelan should be released immediately," she added.

Advertisement

This White House statement comes after Russia formally charged the US citizen with espionage, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Gershkovich, who worked in the Moscow bureau of The Wall Street Journal, and was previously detained in Yekaterinburg and then arrested in Moscow.

As per the Russian news agency, the US journalist has denied the charges.

“The FSB (Federal Security Service) investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," the TASS quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal also dismissed spying charges against Evan Gershkovich.

“We’ve seen media reports indicating Evan has been charged. As we’ve said from the beginning, these charges are categorically false and unjustified, and we continue to demand Evan’s immediate release," the newspaper said in a statement.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was detained on March 29 in Moscow. He is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.

Advertisement

Gershkovich is the American son of Soviet-born Jewish exiles who had settled in New Jersey. Espionage charges leave him facing a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years, according to Reporters Without Border.

His employer, colleagues and the Biden administration all deny Russia’s claim that he was spying on behalf of the US, and have called for his immediate release.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News here