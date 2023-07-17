Trends :2020 US ElectionsEurope HeatwaveRon DeSantisTony BlairTupac Shakur
Home » World » Crimean Bridge ‘Blast’: 2 Dead, Russia Blames Ukraine for Mounting Fresh Attack

Crimean Bridge ‘Blast’: 2 Dead, Russia Blames Ukraine for Mounting Fresh Attack

Crimea Bridge Explosion: An explosion has been reported on the bridge connected Crimea to Russia.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 13:15 IST

Moscow, Russia

An explosion has been reported on the Crimea bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea. (Image: Reuters)
An explosion has been reported on the Crimea bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea. (Image: Reuters)

Russia said two people were killed following an attack on the Kerch bridge late Sunday night (local time). The Russians have blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Initially, authorities said that commute and movement on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia has been halted due to an emergency, without specifying the nature of the emergency.

A span of the bridge has collapsed due to the explosion leading to the death of two people.

Advertisement

A child also sustained injuries in the attack.

The governor of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov said there was an “extraordinary event" which took place in the area near ​​the 145th pillar of the bridge.

“Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling through the Crimean bridge and, for security reasons, choose an alternative land route through new regions," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working. I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev, and measures are being taken to restore the situation. We keep in touch with colleagues from the Krasnodar region," he further added.

Advertisement

Russian media outlet Baza said one span of the bridge fell leading to the death of the two people. Traffic on the bridge has been rerouted and people who were en route to Krasnodar through the bridge were told to take the land routes instead.

Aksyonov further added that the deputy chairman of the council of ministers of the Republic of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko has left for the scene.

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • The bridge links Russia to Crimea and serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine. In October 2022 it was damaged by a truck bomb in an attack Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

    Russia remains in control of Crimea after it annexed it in 2014 and held a referendum which Western nations and Ukraine regarded as a sham. Following the onset of the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war, the Crimean peninsula has been struck several times allegedly by Ukrainians, often targeting Russian-installed officials.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 07:48 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 13:15 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App