Crimean Bridge ‘Blast’: 2 Dead, Russia Blames Ukraine for Mounting Fresh Attack

Russia said two people were killed following an attack on the Kerch bridge late Sunday night (local time). The Russians have blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Initially, authorities said that commute and movement on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia has been halted due to an emergency, without specifying the nature of the emergency.

A span of the bridge has collapsed due to the explosion leading to the death of two people.

A child also sustained injuries in the attack.

The governor of Crimea Serhiy Aksyonov said there was an “extraordinary event" which took place in the area near ​​the 145th pillar of the bridge.

“Given the current situation, I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling through the Crimean bridge and, for security reasons, choose an alternative land route through new regions," Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working. I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev, and measures are being taken to restore the situation. We keep in touch with colleagues from the Krasnodar region," he further added.

Russian media outlet Baza said one span of the bridge fell leading to the death of the two people. Traffic on the bridge has been rerouted and people who were en route to Krasnodar through the bridge were told to take the land routes instead.

Aksyonov further added that the deputy chairman of the council of ministers of the Republic of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko has left for the scene.