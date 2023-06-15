Trends :Modi US Visit Pope FrancisChina CovidPakistanUS-Iran Relations
Home » World » Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 230km from Karachi; Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Likely in Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 230km from Karachi; Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Likely in Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of Pakistan on Thursday hours before a powerful cyclone was due to make landfall

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:04 IST

Karachi, Pakistan

People gather near the rising waves, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, Pakistan June 13, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)
People gather near the rising waves, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, Pakistan June 13, 2023. (Credits: Reuters)

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: More than 72,000 people had been evacuated from coastal towns and small islands in Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Sindh on Thursday. Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of Pakistan on Thursday hours before a powerful cyclone was due to make landfall.

Biparjoy, a cyclone whose name means “disaster" in Bengali, is making its way across the Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall as a “very severe cyclonic storm" on Thursday evening.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Biparjoy:

Advertisement

- The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that cyclone had moved north-northeastward during the last six hours and was now at a distance of about 230 km south of Karachi, Dawn reported.

- Powerful winds, storm surges and lashing rains were forecast to hammer a 325-kilometre (200-mile) stretch of coast between Mandvi in India’s Gujarat state and Karachi in Pakistan.

- Wind speeds are predicted to reach 125-135 km/h, with gusts of up to 150 km/h, by the time it makes landfall.

- Pakistan Climate Energy Minister Sherry Rehman said that Cyclone Biparjoy will hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar on Thursday at 11 am (local time) and added that 62,000 people had been evacuated from the country’s southeastern coast, with 75 relief camps set up at schools and colleges.

- The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast gusts of up to 140 km/h in the southeastern province of Sindh, accompanied by a storm surge reaching 3.5 metres (11.5 feet).

- Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the cyclone has moved away from Karachi and is currently at a distance of 370 kilometres south of the country’s financial capital.

Advertisement

- The cyclone was previously 340 km south of Karachi. The cyclone moved north-northeastward during the last six hours, the department said.

- Pakistan has deployed the military to evacuate around 100,000 people to safe places from the low-lying coastal areas in the southern Sindh province.

- Rehman said that commercial flight operations would be suspended as the cyclone drew closer to the country.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • - The areas that are likely to be affected include Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparkar, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Hyderabad, Ormara, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan.

    - Sherry Rehman said fishermen had been warned to stay off the water and small aircraft were grounded, while flooding was possible in the megacity of Karachi, home to about 20 million people.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 07:23 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:04 IST
    Read More